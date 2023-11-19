(FOX40.COM) — A suspect is in critical condition after a Best Buy burglary led to a shooting in Tracy, according to the Tracy Police Department.

Officials said that the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Best Buy on the 6000 block of Hopkins Road.

Police said they were called to the scene of a burglary in progress where “multiple suspects were breaking into trailers parked at the Best Buy.”

When they arrived, officers noticed two suspects on the property who led them on a short pursuit on foot.

Upon confrontation, “an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Tracy Police said.

One of the suspects was “struck by several rounds” and was taken to the hospital where police say he is in critical but stable condition.

Two other people were detained and officers say another person escaped the area on foot.