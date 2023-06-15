(KTXL) — A big rig driver was shot before crashing the vehicle off of Interstate 5 in San Joaquin County on Thursday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, deputies received a report at 12:48 p.m. of a big rig that left the roadway that struck two parked vehicles and a building.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of I-5 near Louis Avenue in Lathrop causing backup on the freeway.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found that the big rig driver was shot, and he was transported in unknown condition.

The CHP said the shooting is under investigation, as they continue to look for a suspect.