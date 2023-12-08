(FOX40.COM) — A Bugatti kit car was recovered by San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office during an ongoing investigation of a stolen box truck.

On Dec. 3, the sheriff’s office reportedly found a stolen box truck that led them to a room full of stolen merchandise, guns, drugs, an illegal gaming operation, and detention of nearly 15 people in connection with the crimes.

“After continuing to investigate last week’s case involving a stolen box truck, we have recovered even more stolen items,” deputies said in a social media post. “So far, we’ve been able to confirm a multitude of stolen FOX brand off-road merchandise, several stolen firearms, a stolen cargo trailer, and a stolen Bugatti Kit Car.”

Officials say that several people have since been arrested in addition to the original 15 detainees who are still in custody.