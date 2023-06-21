(KTXL) — Garlic lovers rejoice! The California Garlic Festival is returning to San Joaquin County in early August for the second year after its debut.

Activities will range from cooking demonstrations featuring local chefs to monster truck rides and petting zoos.

Here is a full guide to maximizing your time at this garlic gala.

Where is the California Garlic Festival?

The festival will take place at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, located at 1658 S. Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206.

What are the hours for the California Garlic Festival?

The festival will take place on August 5 and 6 between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.

How much does it cost to attend?

The festival’s website says online tickets will be available soon, but admission will also be available at the gate.

These are the single-day admission rates:

•Adult (18-64): $15

•Child (6-17): $10

•Senior (65+) and active military: Free

•Children 5 and under: Free

•Parking: $10

Featured Garlic Dishes

Food vendors present at the festival will be required to sell at least one garlic menu item.

The two-day event will include a “Garlic Alley” that will feature dishes like Garlic Fries, Garlic Pesto Pasta, Garlic Mushroom and Onion Bread Bowls, Maple Brown Sugar Garlic Ice Cream, and more.

Other activities at the California Garlic Festival

A cooking demonstration stage will be set up to feature local chefs cooking dishes with garlic., and monster truck rides will be available for riders of all ages, with a price of $10 for each rider.

Classic cars, trucks, lowriders and other vehicles will be on display at the classic car show.

The festival will also feature a second edition of its photography contest. The deadline to submit an application for the contest is July 26. Entry is free for the contest and first place will be awarded $100 and an award ribbon.

The Miss California Garlic Festival Scholarship Pageant, which was established in 2022 to “give girls and women of all ages the unique opportunity to learn and grow from the exciting experience of positive pageantry” is returning for another year.

Applications will be available soon. Check here for updated info.

There will also be a variety of vendor booths to shop at, including arts and crafts vendors and local businesses.