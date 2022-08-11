STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Garlic Festival is making its debut in Stockton this weekend after a 40-plus-year run in Gilroy.

The event is taking place at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day event will feature a “Garlic Alley” with dishes such as garlic fries, garlic pesto pasta, garlic mushroom, onion bread bowls, and maple brown sugar garlic ice cream, according to the event’s website.

The event will also include a car show featuring hot rods, low riders and muscle cars, cooking demonstrations with local chiefs, and the Miss California Garlic Festival Scholarship Pageant. Other activities include monster truck rides, a petting zoo and a carnival full of rides.

Tickets can be purchased online, but admission will be available at the gate the day of the event.

Admission for adults is $15, while kids get in for $10 and children 5 and under get free admission. Seniors over 65 years old and those with military ID get inside for free. Parking costs $10 and must be paid in cash.

The festival’s hours are 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In April, the Gilroy Garlic Festival announced it was going to cancel the event indefinitely, ending a 42-year run dating back to the 1970s.

The festival is making its way to Stockton with the help of the Noceti Group, the group that runs the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival.

When organizers of the Gilroy Garlic Festival announced the event’s indefinite cancellation, they cited lingering issues from the COVID-19 pandemic and other insurance requirements to hold the event in the city.

Gilroy Mayor Marie Patane Blankey previously said the cancellation was not due to the 2019 shooting at the event.