(KTXL) — A car crash during a pursuit with three carjacking suspects left a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized.

The crash occurred on Monday near Airport Way and Highway 120, according to the San County Joaquin Sheriff’s Office.

SJSO also reported that a firearm was found and all three suspects are in custody.

Images of the crash show high levels of damage to both the vehicle that was being pursued and the patrol car.

Some of the damage to the police car includes deployed airbags, extensive damage to the front bumper, damaged headlights, and a completely blown tire on the passenger side.

Damage to the suspect’s Dodge Charger includes severe impact on the rear bumper and damage to the front tires.

SJSO said that the deputy and the suspects were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Sheriff’s officials said in a social media post that they will be sharing more information later.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.