TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it helped Tracy Police arrest a driver who led officers on a pursuit and, at one point, tried to carjack someone.

According to the CHP, the car chase began when the driver of a Toyota pickup refused to pull over for Tracy police officers. The driver was near state Route 205 and Interstate 5 when he sped away.

CHP officers pursued the driver into Lathrop on I-5. An air unit with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s helicopter then helped monitor the chase; it later let the CHP air unit take over.

(Photo from CHP – Valley Division Air Operations)

The CHP said the driver continued to drive recklessly and at a high speed during the chase.

A spike trip reportedly did not stop the driver from speeding and trying to escape. Continuing to drive at speeds over 100 mph, the driver lost control while trying to get off the highway.

It was then that he got out of the car and tried to carjack someone. The driver was soon surrounded and arrested.