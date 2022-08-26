STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Trees that were planted in Stockton have been uprooted or damaged at its city’s parks by alleged vandals, according to a city council member.

Stockton City Councilmember Kimberly Warmsley shared photos from her Facebook account that shows damage to trees at the city’s parks. Mattie Harrell Park, Van Buskirk and Brotherhood Park were among the parks where the trees were planted, according to Warmsley’s post.

“Unfortunately, in the last few months we have seen a surge in either of the trees being vandalized, uprooted, or flat out removed from the park,” Warmsley said in her post. “I am disappointed in seeing this happen, hearing that this is happening and knowing it has occurred more than a few times.”

“Our parks are our investments and gems in our community,” she continued. “It is up to all of us to protect our investment and community jewels. Let’s be proactive in preserving our parks, cleaning our parks, and reporting things when you see that things are happening.”

After looking at the damage, Warmsley said she’s pledging $500 to replace the trees and reinvest in the project. Warmsley is a Stockton native and currently serving her first term for Stockton’s District 6.

In June 2020, the city of Stockton was awarded $10.8 million from the state for a Transformative Climate Communities grant. Part of the funding went to the city’s Urban Forest Renovation Project, which had community groups plant approximately 1,750 trees and remove tree stumps in south Stockton. The project started in 2021 and is expected to end around 2023.

One of the city’s partners is the Promotores Unidas para Education National de Tecnologias Sostenibles (PUENTES), which led a project in Stockton named the San Joaquin County Urban Tree Canopy Revival (SJCUTCR) project.

The goal of the project was to plant over 1,200 trees in disadvantaged communities in Stockton.