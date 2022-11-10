STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County District Attorney is filing charges against the former Stockton police sergeant who was recently arrested Wednesday.

Nicholas Bloed was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Wednesday on charges that relate to sexual assault and sodomy. According to the district attorney’s office, Bloed was taken into cursory by the U.S. Marshals.

According to jail records, Bloed is facing 20 felony charges and three misdemeanors. He was booked into the county jail before 1 p.m. Wednesday and currently has a bail set at $4.69 million.

Bloed is scheduled to be arranged on Monday at 1:30 p.m., according to the DA’s office.

Bloed was placed on administrative leave in May following multiple allegations of sexual battery while he was on duty. As of Oct. 13, Bloed has not been employed with the Stockton Police Department.

According to the DA, Bloed begin his employment with the department in March 2008.

“We are reaching out to the community for your assistance,” the DA’s office in a press release. “If you have had contact with the defendant and feel you have been victimized, please email the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office Public Integrity Unit at publiccorruption@sjcda.org.”