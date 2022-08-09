SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The man responsible for torturing a Tracy teenager more than a decade ago could soon be released from prison.

Now, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office is making a plea to keep him behind bars. The DA and Tracy Police are also asking the public to help them keep Anthony Waiters locked up. They said, if the board of parole releases him, he’ll strike again.

“Inmate waiters was convicted of torturing and beating a shackled teenage boy name Kyle in 2011,” DA Tori Verber Salazar said.

Kyle Ramirez, who was only 16 years old at the time, was kidnapped and brought to a house next to Waiters in Tracy.

“He worked as a youth football coach and mentor,” Salazar explained.

But waiters’ had a dark side and would often visit the teen and abuse him. He committed these attacks alongside three other people.

“Routinely tortured with knives, a baseball bat, corrosive substances, and frequently beat this child,” Salazar said.

Ramirez was usually held in chains. After enduring a year of this violence, he managed to escape.

Ramirez used a trampoline in the backyard to launch himself over the wall.

After escaping, Ramirez went to a nearby gym for help.

“Unchained himself as quietly as possible and ran to the backyard. Kyle jumped on the trampoline to launch himself over the retaining wall and ran into the In-shape city gym,” Salazar said.

Waiters was the only person to have a trial and was convicted and sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 11 years. Back in March, he was granted that parole.

“I’m not faulting the parole board in general. It’s just like any other job, but in this instance, they got it wrong,” Deputy DA Angela Hayes said.

Ramirez wrote a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the parole board asking them to keep Waiters behind bars saying he fears that people like Waiters are “incurable.” It’s something the Tracy police chief agrees with.

“I oppose the release of inmate Waiters,” Chief Sekou Millington said.

Next Tuesday, the board will make that decision, and, in the meantime, prosecutors are hoping Waiters gets what he was sentenced to.

“I mean, life would be nice,” Hayes said.

The hearing will take place in Sacramento next Tuesday morning. FOX40 reached out to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for comment on this story but did not hear back.