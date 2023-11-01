(FOX40.COM) — A San Joaquin Delta College student has died after being involved in a car crash earlier this week, according to Stockton Police and the campus.

The student, 18-year-old ‘Kayla’ Crespin of Stockton, was a member of Delta College’s women’s water polo team. Her teammates described her as, “an amazing teammate who showed love and kindness to everyone she met.”

Makaela Crespin was a member of the Delta College Women’s water polo team (Image Credit: San Joaquin Delta College)

“With a heavy heart, we are deeply saddened to say that we lost a very near and dear athlete and teammate Sunday night. Kayla was such a bright light on the team and radiated positivity. She had an infectious smile and brightened any room she entered,” a statement from the Delta Women’s water polo team read on social media.

Police said that around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Stockton traffic personnel arrived at N Baker Street and West Park Street, where a crash had just occurred.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that a vehicle was driving southbound on N Baker Street when it collided with another vehicle. Police said that an 18-year-old woman involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital, but later died.

Makaela was described by Delta College athletes as a “great prankster, bracelet maker, and had the best pajama pant collection.”

“We are so proud of the athlete, student, and person she became at Delta and we will miss her energy! Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends and anyone who was fortunate enough to get to know her.”