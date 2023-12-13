(FOX40.COM) — A person is dead after a tire fell off of a nearby trailer, skipped over a guardrail and hit the front of their vehicle in the north side of San Joaquin County, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said that around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, a 2022 Toyota Sienna was heading north on Interstate 5, just north of State Route 12. A 2019 Chevy pickup truck was traveling south on the same highway while pulling a “concrete pumping trailer.”

As the trailer was being pulled, the left tire became detached and hit the front of the Toyota after traveling over a guardrail.

The impact caused fatal injures to the driver, CHP said.

Officers added that four other passengers in the Toyota were taken to the hospital with “injuries ranging from minor to precautionary,” and that alcohol or drugs are not considered to be a factor in the crash.