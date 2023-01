(KTXL) — After ignoring several road closure signs in Tracy, a driver drove their vehicle into a sinkhole, according to the California Highway Patrol Tracy.

The CHP said that the incident occurred on Kasson Road. There were several road closure signs and barricades that the driver ignored before crossing the road.

California Highway Patrol Tracy

The CHP reminds drivers not to drive past a road closure sign and that the signs and barricades are placed there for drivers’ safety.