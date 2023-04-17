(KTXL) — A DUI checkpoint will be held somewhere in the city of Lodi on the night of April 22nd, according to Lodi Police.
The checkpoint’s location was not revealed, but police did say that it will operate between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. the following morning.
“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sergeant Dan Bristow said in a statement. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”
Police remind drivers that impaired driving does not just refer to alcohol, but that some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may also interfere with a person’s ability to drive, as well as marijuana, regardless if it is medicinal or recreational.
The police dept. also said that the locations of DUI checkpoints are selected based on data that shows incidents of impaired driving-related incidents.
The funding for this weekend’s DUI checkpoint was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety.