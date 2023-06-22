(KTXL) — Those driving through San Joaquin County on Thursday may want to be on the lookout for a California Highway Patrol DUI Sobriety Checkpoint, according to the CHP Stockton Area station.

From 8 p.m. on Thursday to 2 a.m. on Friday, a DUI checkpoint will be set up in an unincorporated area of San Joaquin County.

The checkpoint will be staffed by CHP officers who are trained in the detection of alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers. Officers will be equipped with hand-held breath testing devices to measure a driver’s blood alcohol concentration.

Those wanting to learn the location of the checkpoint can find out two hours before it opens by calling the CHP Stockton Communication Center at 209-943-8600.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).