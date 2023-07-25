(KTXL) — An employee at a manufacturing facility in Escalon, California died Monday in a work-related accident, according to fire officials and a statement from the company, Hogan Mfg., Inc.

The Escalon Fire Protection District said an adult man was killed in the accident, which occurred in a building next to the company’s main office, which is located on the 1700 block of 1st St. in Escalon.

“As a family-owned business, we are devastated by the loss of one of our employees and extend our deepest condolences to this employee’s family and friends,” the statement from the company reads.

The company also said that it is cooperating with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health during the investigation of the death.

According to the company’s website, it was founded in 1944 as a sheet metal shop and today provides “full-service contract manufacturing” to customers around the world, as well as designs, builds and sells a line of products under the LIFT-U brand.