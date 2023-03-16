(KTXL) — An evacuation warning was issued Thursday for residents living on Airport Court in Manteca, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that the evacuation warning has been issued for residents who live on Airport Court and who are along the San Joaquin River.

Courtesy San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office

All the residents who are affected by the evacuation warning have been contacted, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is also advising people to not park on the levee in order for emergency vehicles to be able to access the road and area.