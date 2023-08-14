(FOX40.COM) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said that it is investigating a shooting that left a Stockton man dead.

According to officials, the shooting happened on Sunday evening around 3:15 at the 400 block of North Anteros Avenue in east Stockton.

Rodney Rhodes, 57, was located when deputies arrived at the scene. Upon arrival, authorities said that Rhodes was suffering from “at least one gunshot wound.”

He was later pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

This is an active and open investigation. Detectives with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office are asking that anyone with information reach out to them at (209) 468-4310.