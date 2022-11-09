STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A former Stockton police sergeant was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on Wednesday and is facing multiple charges related to sexual assault and sodomy.

Nicholas Bloed was booked into jail before 1 p.m. and currently has a bail set at $4.69 million, according to jail records.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In May, Bloed was placed on administrative leave following sexual battery allegations. At the time, a woman said Bloed was persuading her to have unprotected sex for months.

Bloed has not been employed with the Stockton Police Department since Oct. 13.

“The Stockton Police Department takes pride in our service, is vigilant in our integrity, and respects the honorable profession that law enforcement is and the oath we swore to uphold,” Stockton police spokesperson Joe Silva told FOX40 News at the time.

In a previous interview with FOX40 News, one of Bloed’s accusers claimed that the former sergeant tried to coerce her and a friend into having sex. It was the third complaint on record about the former sergeant.

“An officer had met up with me at a hotel, came in uniform,” said by the woman, who was referred to as ‘Jane Doe 2’ by her lawyer. “He asked me to get on the bed, took pictures of me, had sex with me.”

According to a claim filed by the city of Stockton, the woman said she rented a room at Motel 6 in February for her friend, who is known as Jane Doe 3 in court documents. Jane Doe 3 claimed that Bloed wanted to meet her in her room, but was afraid to be alone with him.

Jane Doe 2 was with Jane Doe 3 when he arrived at the room and later sexually assaulted Doe 2. Both women previously reported the incident to the police in April.

Another woman made similar sexual assault allegations toward Bloed in October 2021.