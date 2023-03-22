(KTXL) — A dozen goats were rescued from a small island on the Stanislaus River by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department with help from the Manteca Fire Department and Lathrop Manteca Fire District.

– Video Above: Storm Leaving Behind Damaged Roads

The goats, stranded near the Two Rivers’ Junction, were spotted by Captain Kevin Terpstra and Firefighter Andrew Sammut who determined the animals were in no immediate danger.

The Manteca Fire Department said that the situation was turned over to the sheriff’s department “due to the difficulty in accessing the location.”

“Unfortunately we were unable to get pictures of goats in a boat,” the Manteca Fire Department said.