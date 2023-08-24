(FOX40.COM) — In an effort to have hazardous waste properly disposed of, San Joaquin County will allow residents to turn in their waste for free at a collection event in Manteca on September 9.

The collection event is organized by the city of Manteca and San Joaquin County, and is open to any resident of the county.

Residents can take the following items:

•Household waste: chemical cleaners, used oil and filters, paint, pool chemicals, fertilizers, automotive fluids, pesticides, propane tanks that are 1-gallon or 5-gallon size

•Universal waste: fluorescent light bulbs, batteries, devices that contain mercury

•E-waste: computers, monitors, printers, TVs, radios, VCRs, telephones, stereos

•Mattresses

The event will not take in large appliances, tires, explosives or radioactive materials, and the event is not available to businesses.

Organizers also say that it is illegal to transport more than 15 gallons or 125 lbs. of hazardous waste, but that residents can make multiple trips to turn in any amount of waste they may have.

The event will take place Sept. 9 at 210 E. Wetmore Avenue, Manteca CA 95337 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.