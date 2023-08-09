(FOX40.COM) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recovered human remains Wednesday in a car they pulled out of the California Delta near the 8-mile Road.

Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies discovered human remains inside a 2006 Dodge Stratus, which may be registered to a man from Santa Clara County that has been reportedly missing since 2007.

Authorities are working to officially identify the individual and notify the next of kin.

