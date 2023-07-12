(KTXL) — A possible attack on inmates or correctional officers was prevented at the San Joaquin County Jail last week thanks to a new surveillance system, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Since September 2022, the jail has been working to add more than 200 cameras throughout the jail in order to increase safety, security and transparency.

During the week of July 2, a correctional officer saw that a metal door plate was missing from a door inside the jail.

A camera has not been installed to cover the door, but cameras throughout the rest of the area gave clues to what may have happened to the metal plate.

A camera in the common area showed an inmate seeming to hide an object underneath a sink in the same area as the damaged door.

Officers looked under the sink and found an approximately 8-inch by 3-inch metal plate with part of a sock wrapped around it like a handle.

Images from the sheriff’s office show that the plate matched up perfectly with the plate missing from the door.

“Without our new camera system, and the diligence of the Correctional Officers in the Unit, it would have been much more difficult to find this improvised weapon before it was too late,” the sheriff’s office wrote.