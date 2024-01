(FOX40.COM) –An owl found tangled in string and unable to fly was rehabilitated in San Joaquin County and recently set free.

On Dec. 13, 2023, the San Joaquin County Animal Services reportedly found an injured owl that had fishing string wrapped around its wings and body. The tangle prevented the owl from being able to fly.

San Joaquin County Animal Services freed a rehabilitated owl on Jan. 6, 2024./ San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say that Tri County Wildlife took in the owl, removed the string, and rehabilitated her. The owl was set free on Saturday.