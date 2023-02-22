(KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department is searching for a man deemed “at-risk” who was last seen Friday, Feb. 17.

According to the police department, 24-year-old Jacob VanZant was last seen at a Lodi restaurant driving a white 2004 Honda Pilot with a California license plate 5JBC311. He did not return to his Stockton home that night.

According to the family of VanZant, he is approximately 5′ 11″ in height and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans and black boots.

Lodi Police Department

Police said when the initial missing person report was filed, VanZant was not deemed at risk, however, after receiving further information he was considered to be at risk due to health risks.

Those with information regarding VanZant’s whereabouts should call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Kautz at 209-269-4833.