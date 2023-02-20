(KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is mourning one of its own after one of its police dogs, Duke, was killed in the line of duty while attempting to detain a suspect on Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said that they were called in for assistance by the Tracy Police Department regarding a burglary that occurred at a rail yard.

According to the sheriff’s office, after a deputy saw the suspect enter an engine car deputies surrounded the car and gave time for the suspect to surrender.

When the suspect did not surrender, Duke went in and searched for the subject. Duke engaged with the suspect and a fight ensued.

The sheriff’s office said during the fight the suspect stabbed Duke several times. Duke was then taken to the veterinarian where he was pronounced dead.