(KTXL) — Lodi City Council member Skakir Khan was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail Thursday on suspicion of several elections crimes, the sheriff’s office told FOX40 News.

According to jail records, Khan is facing multiple felony charges, including false filing declaration of candidacy, registration of fictitious person, voter registration violation, make or deface nomination paper, and vote/attempt to vote more than once.

Khan is being held without bail.

Khan’s arrest comes a day after the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office announced he was “held to answer” on previous charges relating to illegal gambling and fraud.

Prosecutors said Khan and his brother Zakir Khan were in a preliminary hearing regarding charges of illegal gambling, money laundering, tax evasion, and Employment Development Department (EDD) fraud.

The preliminary hearing took place over six days and the Khan brothers are slated to return to the San Joaquin County Superior Court on Feb. 21, prosecutors said.

Weeks before Shakir Khan was elected to the District 4 seat in 2020, he was arrested on charges related to illegal gambling, money laundering, and tax evasion. He was arraigned on his charges a year later.

According to prosecutors, an investigation began after Shakir Khan’s arrest, accusing him and his two brothers, Zakir Khan and Mohammad Khan, of running illegal internet gambling hubs at two of Shakir’s businesses.

Shakir Khan no longer owns one of the businesses involved in the investigation, criminal defense attorney Allen Sawyer told FOX40 in 2021.

The sheriff’s office is holding a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday regarding the council member’s arrest.