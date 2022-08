LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the Lodi Professional Firefighters rescued a kitten stuck in a storm drain in a Lodi neighborhood.

According to the Facebook post, firefighters got a call from residents on Rockingham Circle reporting there was a small kitten stuck in the street’s storm drain.

Firefighters were able to rescue the kitten from the drain and named it “Stormy.” Stormy is now being taken to the veterinarian for a wellness check.