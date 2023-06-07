(KTXL) — A March armed robbery in Lodi that left one man in critical condition resulted in several arrests and the capture of firearms, drugs and ammunition across Sacramento and Stockton on June 1, according to the Lodi Police Department.

A home on the 400 block of West Locust Street was burglarized on March 16, resulting in a 45-year-old being struck by gunfire.

The man survived despite being in critical condition and detectives were able a Sacramento man as a suspect and a Stockton man as a person of interest.

In a joint operation of the Lodi Police Department, Sacramento Parole Office and the Stockton Police Department five different locations in Sacramento and Stockton were searched under warrant.

The searches resulted in the arrests of the two men and the Lodi teenager after information found during the searches confirmed the Stockton man and the Lodi teen as suspects.

Law enforcement also recovered a short-barreled AK-47 rifle, two handguns, several high-capacity magazines, ammunition and drugs for sale.