(KTXL) — Lodi Police are asking for help in identifying a man who was the victim of a hit-and-run earlier this spring.

The hit-and-run happened on April 30 at Kettleman Lane and Central Avenue.

Photos shared by police show the victim was hospitalized due to the crash, and they are asking the public for help in identifying him.

Police are also searching for the driver and car responsible for the crash. They believe the car is a 2018 to 2023 Toyota Camry or Corolla.

The car will likely have damage on the front driver’s side and could possibly be missing a driver’s side mirror cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 209-333-6727 and reference case number 23-2733.