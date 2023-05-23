(KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said it’ll watch out for suspected impaired drivers during Memorial Day Weekend.

Police said a DUI checkpoint will be held on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. at an undisclosed location within city limits.

Locations for DUI checkpoints are based on data that shows where crashes happen related to impaired driving, according to police.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Lodi Police Sergeant Dan Bristow said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

Impaired driving doesn’t just come from alcohol, as some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with your driving, police said.

“While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal,” the police department said.

According to police, a first-time DUI charge is an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

The funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.