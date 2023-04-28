(KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said it arrested two people during a DUI checkpoint on April 22.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at the checkpoint held at the 1100 block of W. Turner Road.

Police said they also cited eight drivers for operating a vehicle without a license or with a suspended/revoked license.

Officers arrested one person for charges unrelated to the DUI checkpoint. The person was arrested for charges including possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

According to police, they will be holding another checkpoint soon.