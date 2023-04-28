(KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said it arrested two people during a DUI checkpoint on April 22.
One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at the checkpoint held at the 1100 block of W. Turner Road.
•Video Above: California holds memorial for Caltrans workers that died while working
Police said they also cited eight drivers for operating a vehicle without a license or with a suspended/revoked license.
Officers arrested one person for charges unrelated to the DUI checkpoint. The person was arrested for charges including possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
According to police, they will be holding another checkpoint soon.