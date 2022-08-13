LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said that during an investigation on Friday they found over 500 fentanyl pills, mushrooms, firearms and 400 rounds of ammunition.

Police said they served a search warrant to a residence in the 1800 block of Holly Drive where police found:

3 unregistered handguns

1 stolen shotgun

4 extended magazines

1 drum magazine

2 standard magazines

Over 400 rounds of ammunition

558 fentanyl pills

13 grams of cocaine

48 hydrocodone pills

89.2 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

Police said they arrested Joshua Ramirez 19, of Lodi and Cesar Ramirez, 23, of Lodi.

Ramirez is facing charges for numerous felony weapons and drug sales charges, as well as domestic violence ,from a prior incident, according to police.

Ramirez is facing numerous weapons charges.