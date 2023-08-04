(FOX40.COM) — An employee for the City of Lodi died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle while working, the Lodi Police Department said.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian around 7:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and Watson Street.

Police said the pedestrian, a Public Works employee, was taken to a hospital where they later died.

“We are devastated by this heartbreaking incident, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and colleagues affected by this unimaginable loss,” Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained and the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police said neither drugs nor alcohol are thought to be a factor in the collision.