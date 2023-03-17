(KTXL) — A Lodi resident is in critical condition after being shot on Thursday night during a home burglary, according to the Lodi Police Department.

At around 11:22 p.m., officers arrived in the 400 block of West Locust Street after the victim called to report the burglary.

While the burglary was ongoing the victim was shot and was transported to the hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Law enforcement did not provide any suspect information and is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the police department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Elias at 209-296-4839.