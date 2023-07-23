(KTXL) — One man is dead and another is in stable condition after a shooting in Lodi on Sunday morning, according to the Lodi Police Department.

At around 1:16 a.m., officers arrived at the El Dorado Club at 116 N. Sacramento Street following reports of gunshots being heard.

Officers located two men in their 20s that had been shot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man had critical injuries but was stable.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation and have not shared what the cause of the shooting was or if there are any possible suspects.