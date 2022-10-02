SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after shooting at a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Patrol Sergeant’s vehicle.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol sergeant had reported that suspected gunfire had hit the windshield of their patrol vehicle in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue in Stockton.

After securing the area, detectives found the suspect to be 60-year-old Charles Pinkston, who surrendered peacefully to the SWAT team.

According to the sheriff’s office, the gun was “determined to be a high-powered pellet rifle,” and Pinkston may have shot at other vehicles in the past.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office stated that “if you or your property has been damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington and Horner,” call (209) 468-4400 and refer to case number 22-21007.

Officials say Pinkston was booked on “multiple felony charges and is currently being held at the San Joaquin County Jail.”