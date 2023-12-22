(FOX40.COM) — A man who was wanted in connection with a homicide that happened in San Joaquin County four years ago has been arrested in Mexico.

Tracy Police said that a 41-year-old man was located and arrested on Thursday by U.S. Marshals, although they did not specify where.

The suspect is currently in a jail in Mexico and awaiting extradition, police added.

Tracy Police said that on June 22, 2019, around 11 a.m. an 18-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment at 158 W Carlton Way.

Based on the evidence collected, police determined that the woman was “a victim of homicide.”

Detectives identified the suspect and concluded that the suspect and victim knew each other.