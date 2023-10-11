(FOX40.COM) — A man went missing on Tuesday afternoon along the San Joaquin River after attempting to save a woman and child that’s vehicle had crashed into the river in rural San Joaquin County, according to California Highway Patrol Tracy.

Police said that the woman is undergoing treatment for major injuries at the San Joaquin General Hospital and the 5-year-old girl is unharmed.

At around 1:29 p.m., the woman was driving her GMC SUV along Airport Way in rural San Joaquin County with the child and for an unknown reason turned the vehicle to the right.

The vehicle left the roadway, traveled down the embankment, struck a tree and entered the river.

Both the woman and the child were able to to escape the vehicle and stand on its rear hatch as the SUV started to fill with water.

Six people witnessed the crash and worked together to rescue the child before the woman went under the water, according to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority.

A man returned for the driver after she had gone under the water and was no longer visible. The man dove under the water in order to locate the driver.

An unknown amount of time past and the woman reappeared above the water and was located along the shoreline with major injuries.

When fire personnel located her she was unresponsive but paramedics were able to revive her.

The rescuer remains unaccounted for and officials are working to determine if he drowned or walked away from the scene.

The Manteca-Lathrop Fire Department and South San Joaquin County Fire Authority deployed dive teams, boat teams, drones and other types of air support to locate the man.