(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol’s Stockton office is asking the public for help locating Timothy Scott Egger, 55, of Salida, who allegedly sprayed an officer with an unknown chemical.

The CHP says that a commercial enforcement officer stopped a vehicle in the Clements area of San Joaquin County at around 10:50 a.m. on July 6.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver reached out the window and “sprayed the officer in the face with an unknown chemical,” the CHP said.

As the officer was temporarily blinded, the driver of the vehicle fled.

The officer was treated at a hospital and the CHP was able to recover the suspect’s vehicle.

The CHP asks anyone with information about Egger to call 916-731-6580.