(FOX40.COM) — A man who died after he jumped into a river to help rescue a woman and her five-year-old daughter received the area’s first civilian life-saving award from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday.

On Oct. 10, officials reported that Eddie Gerardo ‘Topollo’ Cervantes Lora “selflessly sacrificed his life” to save a mom and her five-year-old daughter after the mother’s vehicle veered off the road and ended up submerged in the San Joaquin River near Lora’s home.

“Without hesitation, Topollo jumped into action, helping to rescue the five-year-old daughter,” the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (SJCO) said. “After successfully rescuing the young girl, Topollo heroically re-entered the water in search of the woman, making the ultimate sacrifice in his act of valor.”

The award was presented to Lora’s family.

“This is the first Life Saving Award presented to a civilian hero on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office,” SJSO said. “We want Topollo’s family to know that we are grateful for his selfless act, that Topollo is honored as a hero, and that his courage will never be forgotten.”