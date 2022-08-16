SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man convicted of abusing a Tracy teen is up for parole Tuesday but some community members are asking the state’s parole board to keep him behind bars.

Anthony Waiters tortured and beat a 16-year-old boy just over a decade ago. Waiters was convicted and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 11 years.

Dozens of people from Tracy and San Joaquin County, including the district attorney and prosecuting attorney, showed up to the parole hearing in downtown Sacramento to say that Waiters hasn’t learned his lesson and will offend again if he is released.

“For someone to say that he showed remorse, he recited those list of injuries like it was a grocery list,” Deputy DA Angela Hayes.

Waiters brother Rodney Waiters said his brother has changed and should be released.

“I know a lot of things have been said in the press, that he’s going to come and terrorize communities and stuff, ” Rodney Waiters said. “He’s not going to do that. He’s remorseful and he’s going to have to carry that weight with him for the rest of his life.”

A spokesperson with the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said the board will make a decision Tuesday night and share that information Wednesday online.