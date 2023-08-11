(KTXL) — The man shot during a road rage incident in Tracy on Aug. 4 died on Friday and the two suspects are now facing murder charges, according to the Tracy Police Department.

Police said that, 61-year-old Ryan Wood of Manteca died in a San Joaquin County hospital on Friday after a week of treatment for gunshot wounds that he received in a road rage incident.

At around 3 p.m. on Aug. 4, Wood was found by police in the 700 block of West Clover Road with life-threatening injuries following a road rage incident.

The suspects, Eduardo Tarvin, 23 and Jacob Nevarez, 21 were able to flee the scene before police arrived, but were later arrested after they were located on Interstate 205.

Initially, Tarvin and Nevarez were facing charges for attempted murder and shooting into a vehicle. With the death of Wood their attempted murder charges have been elevated to murder charges.

Police said that Tarvin and Nevarez are also believed to have been involved in several other road rage and weapon brandishing incidents in the Tracy area in recent months.