(KTXL) — A man who walked into a Manteca bank on Tuesday just before noon robbed a teller at gunpoint, police said.

According to Manteca Police, he entered Bank of the West at 150 Commerce Ave. around 11:24.

He initially greeted a teller and asked to make a withdrawal, but police said he soon pulled out a gun from his waistband and told the teller to give him their money.

Police said he then ran to a vehicle and left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 209-456-8101.