MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Manteca Police Department said it is hoping to return possibly stolen belongings officers found during a search back in November.

Officers searched a storage unit on Nov. 14 that was connected to a burglary. Large abstract paintings were some of the items found inside the unit.

Police believe the paintings may have been stolen, and they are hoping to return them to the owner.

A description of the paintings was not given, but police say that if you believe the paintings belong to you, contact Detective R. Smith at russmith@manteca.gov.