(KTXL) — A Manteca teen is facing charges of elder abuse and carjacking after allegedly stealing a vehicle from an 82-year-old man on Monday, according to the Manteca Police Department.

As officers arrived to the 300 block of Edwards Avenue they located an 82-year-old man who was suffering from injuries consistent with being attacked.

The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were able to gain information about the suspect and hours later were able to locate the vehicle in a McDonald’s parking lot at 1137 W Lathrop Rd.

The teen suspect was taken into custody and was transported to Juvenile Hall.