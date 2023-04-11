(KTXL) — Manteca Police said a woman was found dead inside a residence where two small children were present and that the husband of the woman was found dead hours later in Merced.

According to Manteca Police, officers reported to the 900 block of Davis Street just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a woman who was unresponsive.

First responders determined that the woman was dead and also found “two small children were located in the residence,” police said.

The children were taken to the Manteca Police Department and then handed over to Child Protective Services.

Detectives determined that the woman was the victim of a homicide and that her husband was a suspect.

Manteca Police said they got a call from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office in the evening saying they had found the husband “deceased from an apparent suicide.”

Merced County is about 50 miles south of Manteca.

The police department said they cannot yet release the names of the victim or the suspect.