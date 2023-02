(KTXL) — A motor officer has been hospitalized after a collision along Highway 99 near Ripon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

– Video above: Mental Health Toll on Law Enforcement

The collision was reported around 8:36 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 near the Jack Tone Road offramp, the CHP said.

The CHP said that the officer received moderate injuries and the driver of the other vehicle did not report having any injuries.

The CHP does not believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash.