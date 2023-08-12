(FOX40.COM) — Residents of Morada in San Joaquin County may want to consider limiting the length of their walks with their pets for the foreseeable future.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a mountain lion was spotted in the backyard of a home on La Loma Street near Los Cerritos.

Sheriffs posted reports of the puma to social media on Friday night just before 9 p.m.

“Fish and Game have been contacted and have stated the mountain lion is not aggressive and there is no danger at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

As a precautionary measure, the agency also advised residents to bring their animals inside, and for people to stay inside themselves.

“Updates will be provided as necessary,” the social media post concluded.