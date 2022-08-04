OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — While directing traffic on Wednesday night a Oakdale Police Sergeant was struck by a vehicle and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Oakdale Police Department.

Police said that officers got a call around 8:17 p.m. of a two vehicle collision in the 1300 block of West F Street. Fire and police personnel arrived on scene to begin investigating the traffic collision.

Police said that while law enforcement and first responders were investigating a vehicle heading eastbound on West F Street struck the sergeant who was providing traffic control.

The sergeant was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and the California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the collision, according to police.

Police said that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.